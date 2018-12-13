Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2018) - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the previously announced investor conference call regarding the Company's current operations and future development plans, and has arranged for a recording of the call to be available at the following link, which is also available on the Company's website:

https://www.newenergymetals.ca/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/121218-1615-EQUI-EVT61-New-Energy-Metals-Corp.wav

César López, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "I would like to thank New Energy Metals' stakeholders for participating in the investor conference call today. I trust that the conference call provided the investment community with valuable insight into New Energy Metals' vision and strategic plan to build the Company into a leading player in the energy metals space. As discussed on the call, we are focused on continuing to bring high quality individuals to the company and enhancing the Company's asset base, which is focused on Chilean cobalt and copper assets."

Highlights from the call included discussions regarding the following:

Strategic Acquisitions: New Energy Metals is in negotiations with two major mining companies that have significant operations in Chile. The Company is interested in acquiring advanced copper and cobalt exploration properties in Chile that have a substantial mineral resource.

Field Exploration Program Update:Based on the information gathered and sampling conducted by New Energy Metals at its Cobaltera projects located in the San Juan cobalt district in the Atacama Region of Chile, the Company has identified various compelling targets. These are target zones are expected to be drilled over the next six months.

The Company is conducting geological mapping and underground sampling on a 40km2 area of interest at the Company's Cobaltera projects and a technical report on the property prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is anticipated to be released in January 2019.

New Energy Metals plans to continue to attract and recruit qualified individuals with expertise in Chile, with the intention of aligning the Company's board of directors and management team with its strategic plan of focusing on Chilean cobalt and copper assets and being a leader in Chilean energy metals. Neighbouring Property:The Company is closely following the exploration advancements and expenditures being made by Genlith Inc. ("Genlith"), an American holding company (www.genlith.com), at Genlith's neighbouring cobalt projects.

The Company also clarifies statements made during the conference call regarding the Company's ownership of the Cobaltera projects, being the Victoria, Onix, Consuelo, Amelia and La Pirula cobalt projects. On the call it was incorrectly stated that the Company owns 100% of the assets comprising the Cobaltera projects. Rather, the Company has options to acquire a 100% interest in and to the concessions comprising these projects, which it is currently earning-in on.

Information Regarding Historical Resource Estimates

New Energy Metals would not treat a resource estimate on a property acquired by the Company as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and additional work would be required in order to verify any historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person

Mr. Enrique Reichhard Barends, P.Geo., Comisión Calificadora de Competencias en Recursos y Reservas Mineras (Chilean Mining Commission) is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Barends has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis of this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Barends is not independent of the Company.

About the Company

New Energy Metals is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile. The Company's assets include the Cristal copper project located in northern Chile and several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district.

On behalf of New Energy Metals Corp.

César López, President & CEO

T: 604.484-1232

E: info@newenergymetals.ca

W: www.newenergymetals.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the investor conference call contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein and in the investor conference call including, without limitation, the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire properties in Chile, including agreements with major mining companies in Chile that have properties with resource estimates, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and otherwise, the Company's assessment of future risks associated with mining activities in Chile and on the Company's projects, anticipated results from exploration activities, the Company's expectation that it will be able to obtain the necessary permits to exploit, develop, produce and export copper or cobalt, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including changes to the Company's management team and board of directors, are forward-looking statements.Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that it will be able to negotiate and execute agreements for asset acquisitions in Chile and that it will obtain TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of same, that the Company will be able to attract and retain qualified individuals to act as members of the Company's management team and board of directors, that market fundamentals will result in sustained energy metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's Chilean projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company projects, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.Such risks and other factors include, among others, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities for the Company's projects generally, actual results of exploration activities, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, copper and cobalt, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, possible failures of plants or processes to operate as anticipated, other risks of the mining industry, the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals (including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of acquisitions), permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage, risks related to joint venture operations, and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release, the conference call or incorporated by reference therein.