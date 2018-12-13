Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet", "the Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise digital asset management (DAM) software, is proud to announce that it was selected by one of the world's largest telecommunication providers ("the Telco") to provide a highly customized AI driven DAM solution valued at approximately US$150,000 in annual revenue. The Telco selected MediaValet based on the scalability and ease of use of the core DAM platform, and the advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities built into the Company's recently released Advanced Search module.





Figure 1: MediaValet Wins with AI & Machine Learning; Landing One of the World's Largest Telecommunication Providers



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/41644_7206f63934f1aac4_001full.jpg

Announced in May 2018, MediaValet's innovative new Advanced Search module established new industry benchmarks for overall access and response performance, and discoverability of assets. AI and machine learning play a large role in Advanced Search, which solidified the Company as a top tier enterprise DAM solution. MediaValet's core DAM platform delivers the speed, accessibility, global reach, organization and divisional support, and the flexibility that enterprise organizations require. Combined with the AI and machine learning components of Advanced Search, few organizations can compete with MediaValet's enterprise DAM offering.

"Our core enterprise DAM solution is among the best on the market today," stated David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "With advanced AI and machine learning built into our new V4 platform and Advanced Search module, we've improved both asset ingestion and discoverability by a factor of ten - materially increasing the productivity of marketing and creative teams beyond previous levels. We're now able to automatically identify common objects, number of people, colours, and spoken and written words across all popular media types, including 4K video and Adobe files. More importantly for our enterprise customers, we're also able to create new cognitive models to identify and name objects unique to their businesses. For example, we can automatically identify and tag specific cell phone brands and models in user-generated content and then direct the content to the necessary team, campaigns and systems."

AI and machine learning are components of MediaValet's Cognitive Services which are sold separately from the core DAM and in packages based on an organizations' specific needs. Packages include customization services and automated analysis of a specified number of images and minutes of video.

IO Integration ("IOI"), one of MediaValet's top reselling partners, introduced the Company in late October as the Telco was about to sign a deal with a major competitor. Through IOI's established and trusted advisory role, they were able to secure an opportunity for MediaValet to submit a bid late in the purchasing process. Less than 45 days later, the Telco awarded the deal, valued at approximately US$150,000, to MediaValet. The customer will utilize MediaValet's Cognitive Services to extensively change how it manages, works with, and distributes digital assets throughout its 100 billion dollar organization.

Continued Mr. MacLaren, "This win is important to us on many levels: It illustrates the role that our channel partners are having in our growing success; It validates our product strategy and ongoing investment in R&D; And, it reinforces our position in the market as being the most innovative global Cloud DAM."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based, digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available within 140 countries, across 54 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core DAM capabilities and local desktop-to-cloud support for creative teams, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:

David MacLaren

Tel: (604) 688-2321

david.maclaren@mediavalet.com

Babak Pedram

Tel: (416) 644-5081

babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."