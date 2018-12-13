Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 13-Dec-2018 / 14:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG NOTICE OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS TUI AG (the "Company") announces that its Annual Report & Accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2018 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors. Dated: 13 December 2018 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: ACS TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 6875 EQS News ID: 757879 End of Announcement EQS News Service

