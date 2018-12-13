Legal Cannabis Market Worldwide Set to Explode as Does Consumer Demand

PALM BEACH, Florida, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Across the Globe, diminishing regulatory barriers in the legal cannabis market are creating access to potentially transformative treatments for a range of illnesses, as evidenced by the recent landmark case of Carly Barton earlier this year, the United Kingdom's first patient to receive a medical cannabis prescription for chronic pain condition fibromyalgia. Canada has been at the forefront of the worldwide cannabis revolution having been the first G7 country to grant cannabis full legal status. In turn, European governments and their legislative arms are becoming increasingly pro-cannabis. Moreover, the current review of THC - the psychoactive compound found in cannabis - by the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to open up the floodgates of countries recognizing the legitimacy of cannabis as a medicine. Now, as countries begin to legalize cannabis, more regions are expected to follow. Active cannabis stocks in the markets today include: CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP) (OTC:CRXPF), Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA), Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:N) (OTC:NXTTF), Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE:LHS) (OTC:LHSIF), Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF), Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:N) (OTC:NXTTF).

CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP) (OTCPK:CRXPF) BREAKING NEWS: CROP Infrastructure announced today its large Italian CBD greenhouse facility has been upgraded and is ready for the start of the 2019 growing season.

The joint venture facility, which covers 87,120 square feet and is co-owned through XHemplar S.R.L, now has a perimeter security fence being erected as well as and a comprehensive CCTV security system that is expected to be completed imminently.

CROP and XHemplar are currently working with Italian agencies to import new and unique, high CBD genetics to populate its upgraded facility that are expected to command premium prices. Discussions are also continuing with an Italy-based pharmaceutical company to secure off-take agreements for the 2019 harvests.

In addition, CROP and XHemplar have identified six potential retail locations throughout Italy and are in negotiations to open two of the retail locations shortly. It is also planned to build a state-of-the-art extraction facility that would add significant value by allowing for in-house processing of hemp biomass.

CROP Infrastructure CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "Italy is our bridgehead into Europe. Our Italian partners are making significant progress on multiple fronts to ensure that the European operations are running at full capacity to take full advantage of the rapidly growing demand there.

"Our unique, high CBD strains, will position CROP as a low-cost and high-quality pure CBD provider, both domestically in North America, and throughout the European market. The joint venture's CBD products will be branded under the XHemplar and CROP brands Tiffany CBD and Hempire Italia." Read this full announcement and more news for CROP Infrastructure at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-crop/

Additional cannabis industry related developments from around the markets:

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Insumos Medicos S.A. ("Insumos"), a Paraguayan pharmaceutical manufacturing, import and distribution company, to enter into an exclusive supply and distribution agreement to provide medical cannabis in Paraguay. "Latin America continues to represent an important growth opportunity within the global medical cannabis industry, and we are excited to be among the first to enter the rapidly emerging market in Paraguay," said Jakob Ripshtein, President of Aphria. "Our strategic partner, Insumos, is well-positioned to establish a leading presence for the Company's products throughout the country. Aphria will continue to expand its footprint in the most strategic markets in Latin America and around the world through its diversified approach to innovation, partnerships and expansion."

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE:LHS) (OTCQX:LHSIF) recently announced it has added its portfolio of dispensaries by opening another one in South Florida. The new state-of-the-art dispensary is situated at 6827 Bird Road in the heart of Miami. It is the first of its kind to open in South Florida. However, it is the eighth dispensary that the company is opening in its pursuit to offer access to premium quality medical marijuana products. The company's CEO George Scorsis has expressed their desire to embrace measures, which will keep up to the patient demands. The company's primary aim is to have the more than 2.7 million people living in South Florida access the best products available.

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL.CN) (OTCQB:ISOLF) recently announced that it has entered into an agreement on November 12, 2018 with Record Street Brewing Co. ("Record Street"), a music culture and lifestyle branded craft-beer company based in Reno, Nevada, for the research and development of hemp-based beers and functional beverages. On August 20, 2018, the Company announced its hiring of a lead brewer and the acquisition of a pilot brewing plant, including a 7-bbl brewhouse, four 15-bbl fermentation tanks, a 30-bbl fermentation tank, a 15-bbl brite tank, and a 30-bbl brite tank. In addition, the Company acquired a 12-ounce bottling line and a 22-ounce bottling line.

Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:N.V) (OTCQB:NXTTF) recently announced it plans to go big next year with the expected launch of Namaste Café global concept and a line of H.E.A.L (Healthy Eating and Living) branded food-products. The company will launch its H.E.A.L franchise where customers can eat healthy meals with or without a cannabis touch. The H.E.A.L brand will come with and educational platform where videos with food recipes and ingredients featuring Pete Evans, the lead consultant in the project. The videos will be showcasing the H.E.A.L products available for purchase at Namaste's Global online platform - CannMart.com and affiliated retail stores.

