Thursday the 13th of December 2018 is the last trading day for government bonds RGKB 1060 MM, 10-year benchmark bond in the electronic market STO EIM Super Benchmarks. The first trading day with RGKB 1061 MM as 10-year benchmark bond will be Friday the 14th of December 2018. Short Name: RGKB 1061 MM ISIN: SE0011281922 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management, +46 8 405 69 70, or listingoperations@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=703053