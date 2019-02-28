Hexagon Composites ASA - Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issue

Hexagon Composites ASA has mandated DNB Markets as Sole Bookrunner to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics, commencing on Monday, 4 March. A NOK 1,100 million senior unsecured 4 year floating rate issue is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com

