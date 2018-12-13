No Obligation License Provides Hands On Experience with Automated Incident Response Capabilities

DFLabs, the award-winning Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) vendor, today announced IncMan SOAR Community Edition (IncMan CE), a free version of its leading SOAR platform that allows organizations to test and experience the benefits of automated incident response in pre-production environments. IncMan CE is a full featured version that provides integration with third-party security tools and access to DFLabs patent-pending R3 Rapid Response Runbooks for unattended automation of repetitive security alert processing and assessment tasks.

"The Marriott data breach is the latest example of the direct correlation between the dwell time of an attack and severity of an information leak. The amount of personal information that was taken is astonishing," said Michele Zambelli, CTO of DFLabs. "IncMan CE makes it possible for any organization to incorporate our SOAR platform with their existing security technologies to experience how they can reduce dwell time, correlate malicious activities and prioritize incident response actions using orchestration and automation."

IncMan CE is now available to verified users through the new DFLabs Community Portal, including educational institutions, research groups and businesses interested in evaluating IncMan SOAR for purchase. IncMan CE provides the following features and capabilities:

Support for five user accounts

Support for five incidents per day

A maximum of five integrations

Single tenant

12-month license, subject to renewal each year

Support provided via the Community Portal Forums

Triage and Correlation modules are not included in IncMan CE.

In addition to making SOAR technology freely accessible, DFLabs is encouraging IncMan SOAR and IncMan CE users, vendors and others to contribute new use cases, Playbooks, Runbooks and integrations to the DFLabs community via its new Community Portal.

To get started with IncMan CE, visit the DFLabs Community Portal and click Sign Up with Us. Once account requests are approved, users will receive an email to complete the account setup process, including links to Community Portal resources for downloading, installing and using IncMan CE.

About DFLabs IncMan SOAR

DFLabs is the most open SOAR solution in the market, which provides a framework for customizing and adding new automated integrations between security tools and IncMan SOAR, without the need for complex coding. With its unique capability of full security incident lifecycle automation, DFLabs patent pending R3 Rapid Response Runbooks use hundreds of automated actions to provide workflows and execute a variety of data enrichment, notification, containment and custom actions based on complex, stateful and logical decision making. This accelerates the ability of responders to assess, investigate and hunt for threats. Runbooks also collect and facilitate knowledge transfer between incident response (IR) and SOC teams.

Availability

DFLabs IncMan CE is available immediately by signing up at the DFLabs Community Portal.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is an award-winning and recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan SOAR, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

