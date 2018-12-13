Offering includes 275 consultants, strategists and technologists across Isobar's global network

Global digital agency Isobar today announced the launch of 'Transformation Consulting', a Global Consultancy offering to help businesses to define digital transformation strategy and roadmaps to unlock exponential growth. It bolsters Isobar's strategic capability to deliver experience-led transformation, and ensures excellence in delivery in the end-to-end service offering for clients. The offering was developed as a response to the demand for customer-centric solutions to driving growth and builds upon Isobar's existing consulting capabilities.

Isobar has delivered consultancy projects in key markets including the US, China, and Australia, in recent years and bolstered its consulting capabilities through the acquisition and integration of leading Brazilian consultancy, Cosin Consulting in 2016. The launch of Isobar's 'Transformation Consulting' is a global offering that will provide an end-to-end solution from 'Consult' to 'Delivery', complementing Isobar's existing Marketing, Commerce, and Products Service Design offerings. The global offering will draw from existing resources and includes 275 consultants, strategists and technologists across Isobar's network in Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Jean Lin, Global CEO, Isobar, explained: "In today's digital economy, businesses need a new approach to embrace change. Our offering is different because it integrates consultancy with delivery. To be successful, businesses need to design meaningful customer experiences, and our approach is first to start with experience and work backwards through the different parts of the value chain to transform them. This a key part of Isobar's strategic plan to drive growth for our clients. Our expertise and best practice is based on the projects we have already delivered in key markets for a number of years, and today the time is right to launch a Global Transformation offering that will support clients that want to create agile roadmaps for growth."

The offering will utilise the specialism of the five global practices across Isobar's network: Marketing Intelligence, Business Brand Transformation, Commerce, Technology, and Innovation. Each practice is led by an Architect to evolve its tools, framework, and solutions- Eric Paquette for Marketing Intelligence, Sandipan Roy for Business Brand Transformation, Shawn Mishra for Omnichannel Commerce, Vikalp Tandon for Technology and Dave Meeker for Innovation. Abel Reis, CEO DAN Brazil and Isobar LATAM., who led the acquisition of Cosin Consulting, is appointed the Global Executive sponsor.

Isobar has a history of providing local and regional consulting programmes and digital transformation services for blue-chip brands. These engagements include the US team delivering the digital omnichannel strategy for adidas and Zwilling and in China Isobar developed the new online learning product/platform for WSE (Wall Street English). Cosin Consulting Linked By Isobar was the first business and technology consultancy brand acquired by a marketing company in Latin America. It has delivered more than 2,500 projects in the last decade and they have developed solutions to 75% of all biggest companies in Brazil, including all private banks and retail companies, improving their business performance in the market. Cosin has also created marketing solutions across industries such as CRM, Marketing ROI, ecommerce and media performance.

Isobar has developed a number of proprietary frameworks and tools through its global practices. In 2017 Isobar launched the Digital Strength Index, that linked a company's digital footprint momentum to revenue and shareholder value. In 2018 the agency extended MindSight, its proprietary applied neuroscience product across Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and the UK. With Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, China, Mexico and Russia set to launch in 2019.

Testament to Isobar's global Commerce expertise, Isobar was recently named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Commerce Specialist Service Providers, Q4 2018," and earlier this year Gartner, Inc. placed Isobar in the Leaders quadrant in its "Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies" for the fourth consecutive time. The Innovation practice helped drive the Digital Craft Grand Prix win at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2018, and Isobar's technology teams secured the unparalleled partnerships including becoming Global Alliance Solution Partner for Adobe, a Salesforce Platinum Cloud Alliance Partner, a Sitecore Platinum Implementation partner, and an Enterprise Magento Partner, winning Regional and Global Commercial Partner of the year in 2018.

