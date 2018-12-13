American Diversified Holdings Corp.: American Diversified Holdings Corporation (ADHC) Enters $22 Billion Cannabis Industry Unveiling Ecommerce Platform www.TheCBDKlub.com on 12-18-2018

ADHC Recently Announced at $.015 Per Share Price Speculative Price Target by Goldman Small Cap Research Analyst Coverage

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2018 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) today announced that the company's cannabis ecommerce platform www.TheCBDKLUB.com will be ready and open for business on December 18, 2018. The site currently offers unique and well priced CBD infused beverages including tea, coffee and drink mixes.

A recent industry article has indicated that the CBD market has distinguished itself independently from from the overall Cannabis market as mainline retailers and ecommerce companies have offer CBD products for sale. Particular attention should be paid to using CBD for Pain relief. As the Opioid crisis claims more and more lives the medical industry is seeking alternatives to alleviate pain.

The Brightfield Group recently estimated that the CBD market alone could exceed $22 billion within three years by 2022.

Cannabidiol or CBD is a cannabis compound that has significant medical benefits. CBD-rich cannabis is non-psychoactive or less psychoactive than THC-dominant strains making it an appealing option for many patients. Please refer to www.ProjectCBD.org for more information on how CBD can help patients and consumers alleviate the symptoms of numerous disorders and conditions.

"Our team is very excited to launch www.TheCBDKlub.com offering a variety of CBD infused beverages. We have assembled a top not team of web developers and CBD suppliers. Shareholders should stay tuned as we add more products and develop our marketing partners. As the Opioid epidemic continues to ravage our society, we believe full-fledged research should occur into the benefits CBD for patient's suffering from terrible pain," commented ADHC.

Recently, Goldman Small Cap Research issued a research report on the Company. The report includes a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.15 (fifteen cents). The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of ADHC's two operating divisions, www.AuracisMigraine.com (Migraine Bio-Device) and www.TheCBDKlub.com (Cannabis E-commerce Platform). To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit http://www.GoldmanResearch.com. Goldman Small cap research recently wrote a report on another cannabis company PURATION (PURA) and the stock met Goldman's price target of .26 per share

The Goldman report features an in-depth analysis of the AURACISTM patented non-opioid pain management technology using Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation (TENS) to treat severe migraines. This procedure is derived from the OMEGA surgical procedure which has been established as extremely successful in treating severe migraines.

"This report will give shareholders and other interested parties and comprehensive picture of both our current operation business, the market environment, and our growth potential, Goldman's has resulted in a $.15 per share stock price estimate as our business develops," commented ADHC.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

ADHC is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models.

AURACIS TM is a patented bio-device company utilizing Trans-cutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) for migraine pain management. www.AuracisMigraine.com

www.TheCBDKlub.com is a unique Ecommerce platform connecting consumers suppliers manufacturers and growers of Cannabis with emphasis on CBD. Expected launch date is 12-13-2018

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's plans to change and are in no way intended to guarantee that the Company will be successful in executing its plans. common stock currently trades on the over-the-counter under the symbol ADHC. This press release in no way constitutes any recommendation regarding the securities of ADHC or its affiliates. Any person reading this press release is advised that this release should be considered in the light of all facts and circumstances regarding the business and financial condition and prospects of ADHC, and no reference has been made that this release contains all information.

Contact: adhcinvestor@gmail.com Tel: 858-259-4534

SOURCE: American Diversified Holdings Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530380/American-Diversified-Holdings-Corporation-ADHC-Enters-22-Billion-Cannabis-Industry-Unveiling-Ecommerce-Platform-wwwTheCBDKlubcom-on-12-18-2018