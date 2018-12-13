NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Appointment of non executive director

13 December 2018

Newbury Racecourse plc (the 'Company')

Appointment of non-executive director

The Board of Newbury Racecourse PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Burrough as non-executive director with immediate effect.

Bryan Burrough, was a Senior Investment Director at Investec Wealth & Investment until 2017 and prior to that held senior positions at both BlackRock and Cazenove & Co. He has owned racehorses for the last 40 years, including Grand National winner Corbiere.

Chairman Dominic Burke commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Bryan to the Board. His many years of experience within business and finance and his deep knowledge of corporate governance will strengthen and complement the existing skill set of the Board."

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Newbury Racecourse plc Tel: 01635 40015

Julian Thick (Chief Executive)

Harriet Collins (Head of Communications)

Hudson Sandler Tel: 020 7796 4133

Charlie Jack