MEGA International, a global software firm helping companies through business and IT transformation, has appointed Jean-Michel Chouteau as corporate general counsel, to lead all corporate legal activities around the world.

"The addition of Jean-Michel to MEGA will help advance the company to the next level of growth and global expansion by giving us a valuable internal legal expert," said Lucio de Risi, CEO of MEGA. "Jean-Michel has a strong background in the laws surrounding IT, data privacy, and intellectual property management which will be indispensable to MEGA."

Chouteau has more than 20 years of legal experience working for companies in the technology, insurance, healthcare, and nuclear industries. Prior to joining MEGA, Chouteau served as legal manager of commercial law for Sage, senior legal counsel of IT sourcing for Alstom, and senior legal counsel of IT, sourcing, and data privacy for Groupe OGF.

Chouteau earned his law degree from the University of Montpellier, France.

