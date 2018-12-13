Motion Recruitment Partners Expands 'Total Talent' Workforce Capabilities with Acquisition of MDI Group

MDI Group's Expanded Footprint, MSP & MVP workforce solutions, and Innovative Tech Training & Deployment Program Strengthen Motion Recruitment's Platform.

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Recruitment Partners, parent company of North American IT Staffing agencies - Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates, and global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solution provider - Sevenstep, announced today that it has acquired MDI Group.

MDI Group is a leading IT Staffing firm and Managed Service Provider (MSP) with offices in Atlanta (GA), Greenville (SC), Charlotte (NC), Dallas (TX), Fort Worth (TX), and Phoenix (AZ). MDI also provides the ID² workforce solution - a unique technology training, certification and deployment program to address the ever-growing skills gap in the IT sector.

MDI's proven suite of talent solutions, 30 years of valued client relationships, and unique geographic presence provide the ideal blend of expanded capabilities to complement the Motion Recruitment platform. This acquisition adds six new IT Staffing offices and three new US markets (Charlotte, Greenville, Phoenix). It also adds the Managed Service Provider (MSP) capability to Sevenstep's global talent solutions suite including: Enterprise & Project RPO, Employer Branding, and Data Analytics - Talent AI offering. MDI's ID² workforce solution will be a valued solution applied across the enterprise to both Staffing and RPO customers of Motion.

"A comprehensive total talent strategy is essential to how organizations approach recruitment in today's world. We're focused on helping our clients not just manage this new reality, but to help them turn it into a true competitive advantage," said Beth Gilfeather, CEO of Motion Recruitment. "MDI Group's solutions align perfectly with our IT Staffing and RPO businesses. Most importantly, our two companies share very similar cultural and business values - focused on performance mastery, solutions ingenuity, and a genuine care for our clients, candidates, and people."

"Motion Recruitment has a well-earned reputation as a leader in delivering high impact business value to its clients, and all of us at MDI Group are excited to become part of its future growth and success," said Ella Koscik, CEO and Chairperson of MDI Group. "Joining forces will help us continue to be recruitment trailblazers while delivering outstanding career development opportunities to our staff."

