sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,102 Euro		+0,006
+0,19 %
WKN: A1T6V0 ISIN: GB00B8KJH563 Ticker-Symbol: 5EG 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ESURE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ESURE GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,087
3,175
17:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ESURE GROUP PLC
ESURE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ESURE GROUP PLC3,102+0,19 %