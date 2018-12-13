Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Exhibit 99.1 to Form 8-K Board of Directors Elects CEO as Chairman 13-Dec-2018 / 15:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. December 13, 2018 Caterpillar contact: Corrie Heck Scott Global Government & Corporate Affairs Office: 224-551-4133 Mobile: 808-351-3865 Scott_Corrie@cat.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ********************* Caterpillar Board of Directors Elects CEO Jim Umpleby as Chairman; Elects Dave Calhoun as Presiding Director DEERFIELD, Ill. - The Board of Directors of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) elected Jim Umpleby, the company's Chief Executive Officer, to the additional position of Chairman of the Board. Umpleby has been a member of the Board and Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2017. Dave Calhoun, who has served as non-executive Chairman since April 1, 2017, will remain on the Board as Presiding Director. Both moves are effective immediately. ************************************* About Caterpillar For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2017 sales and revenues of $45.462 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com [1]. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media [2]. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Caterpillar Inc.: Exhibit 99.1 to Form 8-K Board of Directors Elects CEO as Chairman Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FSNBIKJJDA [3] Language: English Company: Caterpillar Inc. 500 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100 60015 Deerfield, Illinois United States Phone: 224-551-4000 Internet: www.caterpillar.com ISIN: US1491231015 Euronext Ticker: CATR AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 757987 13-Dec-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d8bd0a5ea6ae10c57f8dac9b4e8d981c&application_id=757987&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=acce4d52c1507d9ac1312beea025f840&application_id=757987&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=395ba81d0145898b4815396f4c0cf62a&application_id=757987&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

