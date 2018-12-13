The number released by industry association BDEW and ZSW show that no technology has grown as much as solar PV - production had increased 18% year on year. Wind energy remains the largest producer of renewables again, with a growth of 7% over the year.From pv magazine Germany Renewable energy will have comprised 38% of Germany's gross electricity consumption in 2018, according to association projections; a two percent increase over the last year. Herein, the report highlights that January, April, and May had been particularly strong months for renewables, as they comprised up to 43% during these ...

