With this milestone, Hurricane Electric continues its global leadership role while providing expert guidance in the delivery of next generation Internet protocol

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, today announced that it is the first Internet backbone in the world to connect to over 200 unique Internet exchanges.

As an early leader in the switch to IPv6, Hurricane Electric now connects to the largest number of networks on the planet for both IPv6 and IPv4 and has been at the forefront of providing high-speed Internet connectivity to organizations throughout the world using:100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet), and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) connections. As a result of the improved connectivity with these 200 exchanges, customers receive the benefit of lower latency, higher throughput and increased fault tolerance.

This reliable connectivity is especially important as global IP traffic continues to increase Cisco's Visual Networking Index: Forecast and Trends, 2017-2022 predicts that annual global IP traffic will reach 4.8 zettabytes (ZB) per year by 2022, or 396 exabytes (EB) per month, triple the 2017 rate.

"Hurricane Electric's goal has always been to provide as much Internet service as possible to as many people as possible," said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. "It's exciting to reach this milestone, ensuring that we have as much local connectivity as possible in each geographic market that we are present in. Continuing to connect to more locations will provide our customers and others with fewer hops, reduced latency, and greater throughput."

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 and IPv4 backbone in the world as measured by the number of networks connected. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 200 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,300 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, five separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and a PoP in Australia. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 Gigabits/second), 10GE, and Gigabit Ethernet.

