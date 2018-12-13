Android Automotive demonstrator highlights concerted in-vehicle mobility as Cinemo ushers in a new age of automotive integration in a diverse organic environment

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware, today announced that Robert Bosch Car Multimedia will be showcasing at the upcoming CES 2019 show in Las Vegas the latest infotainment transcendency for Android Automotive systems with a deeply engaging solution that energizes digital media consumption in the car. Additionally, both companies will elaborate additional cooperation potential for further commercial projects dedicated to car OEMs.

For the second consecutive year, Robert Bosch Car Multimedia, a global supplier of entertainment systems for automotive manufacturers worldwide, will utilise Cinemo's multimedia and connectivity framework to demonstrate the performance and universal control of Bosch's Android Automotive based infotainment and telematics hardware to car OEM's. Both Cinemo and Bosch will leverage their technology strength with future commercial projects that undertake to enrich the cockpit experience. To learn more, please visit Robert Bosch Car Multimedia at Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall Stand 14020.

"With the car now becoming a pivotal part of the digital lifestyle, the latest demonstrator from Robert Bosch Car Multimedia represents a new path towards an open and connected ecosystem," said Elif Ede, VP Sales of Cinemo. "We look forward to our ongoing and future cooperation."

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

For more information, please visit www.cinemo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005510/en/

Contacts:

Media

Stephanie Lesser

Public Relations

slesser@cinemo.com