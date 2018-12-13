Technavio's global single-use negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period.

The increase in innovative business strategies will be one of the major trends in the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices marketduring 2019-2023. The vendors are using innovative business strategies to increase their customer base, increase their geographic reach, increase their product offerings, and thereby increase their market share. Additionally, they are concentrating on increasing their product portfolios through acquisitions.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market is the rise in awareness of advanced wound care:

Global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market: Rise in awareness of advanced wound care

The associations across the globe are working towards increasing the awareness of advanced wound care systems for faster healing and management of wounds. For instance, the Wound Healing Society, which is a nonprofit organization founded in 1989, provides services in the US as well as in countries outside the US. It publishes a magazine called Advances in Wound Care, which is an authoritative desktop reference for use by wound care professionals.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health care equipment, "The American Professional Wound Care Association, a nonprofit organization, which was founded in April 2001, provides an informational and educational platform for healthcare providers. It promotes excellence in wound healing and patient advocacy. The increase in awareness will drive the growth of the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market."

Global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market: Segmentation analysis

This global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (ulcers and burn wounds) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the ulcers segment held the largest single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market share in 2018, contributing to around 75% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for about 52% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

