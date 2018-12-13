Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors 13-Dec-2018 / 16:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG) announces a meeting of the Board of Directors of PJSC LSR Group, to be held on December 14, 2018, with the following agenda: 1. Review of the Company's 9m 2018 financial report and the year 2018 financial plan execution based on the 9m results. 2. Review of the Company's 2019 financial plan. 3. Review of the long-term management incentive program. 4. Review of the 2019 management incentive program. 5. Discussion regarding the Company's strategy. 6. Approval of transactions in accordance with the Company's Charter. For more information please contact: LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru www.lsrgroup.ru ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LSRG Sequence No.: 6888 EQS News ID: 758027 End of Announcement EQS News Service

