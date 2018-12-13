APVRS 2018: Intuitive Iridotomy Treatment with the Navilas 577s Retina Laser Released by OD-OS

TELTOW, Germany, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Software release 3.5 includes a new module for iridotomy treatment of narrow-angle glaucoma with the Navilas577nm yellow laser

OD-OS, the global leader in the development and commercialization of navigated retinal laser systems, has released a new software update for its Navilas 577s retinal laser system. The software version 3.5 incorporates a new intuitive anterior segment treatment mode for Laser Peripheral Iridotomy (LPI) which supports the therapy of narrow-angle glaucoma and thus can contribute to the reduction of intraocular pressure. The new LPI treatment mode adds to the known capabilities of Navilas 577s for retinal laser therapy.

To ask your questions about navigated laser as an effective and efficient treatment option, visit OD-OS booth 27 at APVRS, December 14-16, 2018 in Seoul, Korea.

To watch an iridotomy treatment video with Navilas 577s, please go to: www.od-os.com/iridotomy

The software mode is designed for combination therapy with a standard iridotomy "Abraham" lens with 0.63x laser spot magnification. It allows the physician to prepare the iris with Navilas 577s and complete the iridotomy with less complication (bleeding) using a separate YAG laser. This combination therapy is a common procedure.

Dr. Gregor Eberlein, Klinikum Augsburg, Germany, one of the first users who tested this also in Germany: "I think that patients can be treated more gently with this optional pre-treatment using Navilas. With the YAG laser only, I would use considerably more laser power. One patient could not be treated some months ago with the YAG laser only. Now, with combination treatment of Navilas and YAG laser it worked really well."

Patients with narrow-angles are at higher risk of developing primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) - a major cause of blindness worldwide. Narrow angles are much more prevalent in East Asian populations including Japan. Iridotomy is an important treatment option which creates a drainage hole in the iris to relieve the eye pressure. Iridotomy is performed either as a preventive action, or as an acute treatment if pressure suddenly builds up and might cause damage to the optic nerve[1].

Navilas is well-known for its computer-assisted delivery of laser spots for focal and peripheral retinal laser treatments. Private practices and renowned hospitals are working with Navilas to provide enduring results and reduce treatment burden for their patients[2].

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

About Navilas

Navilas laser systems enable physicians to digitally pre-plan the entire laser therapy on fundus images as well as on third-party diagnostic images, and to precisely execute this therapy plan with the help of computerized image guidance.

About OD-OS

OD-OS GmbH is a privately-held medical device company founded in 2008 with offices in Teltow, Germany, and Irvine, CA.www.od-os.com

For further information, please contact:

Stefanie Gehrke, Director Marketing | stefanie.gehrke@od-os.com, +49-(172)-3808-537

OD-OS GmbH | Warthestr. 21 | 14513 Teltow | Germany

[1]https://www.glaucoma.org/gleams/glaucoma-in-asian-populations.php

[2]www.od-os.com/publications

