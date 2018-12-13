Adrian Rossi Joins Grey London As Creative Chairman

World-class Talent Enhances Grey's Creative Firepower

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Houston, Worldwide CEO of Grey Group, today announced that Adrian Rossi is joining Grey London as Creative Chairman, a new position. He will report to John Patroulis, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer of Grey.Vicki Maguire continues in her role as Chief Creative Officer of Grey London.

Rossi will oversee all creative development; help set and implement the creative vision; spearhead the recruitment of top talent and guide new business creative efforts working closely with Eduardo Maruri, President and CEO of Grey Europe.

"Adrian is making some of the most awarded and inspiring work in the world right now, and he pairs an impressive creative pedigree with a humanity that shines in both the work he makes and in the way he leads," John Patroulis said. "I think he'll be an amazing leader for Grey London, working with a great team already in place to help push where we're headed as an agency, and as an industry. We're lucky to have him."

Michael Houston said, "We are delighted to welcome Adrian to Grey London. He will become a key member of our Grey Global Creative Council. His work across every creative platform has expanded the boundaries of communications."

Adrian Rossi: Bio

Adrian Rossi has spent the last seven years at AMV BBDO London, becoming only the fourth person to take the Executive Creative Director title and oversee the creative department since 2013.

He has been recognized as the Number 1 creative director in the world at the Cannes Lions and the most awarded creative leader in the United Kingdom according to the Big Won.

Under his leadership, AMV BBDO has become the second most awarded agency in the world at Cannes, with a record of three Grand Prix and one Titanium. D&AD has named AMV BBDO "UK Creative Agency of the Year" three times. During that time, AMV BBDO has won every honor at every major national and international awards show, including over 20 Agency of the Year Awards. The work has crossed popular culture, being talked about in UK House of Commons and the United Nations and even forms part of the permanent exhibition at the Design Museum in London.

As a creative, Rossi has won every top international creative honor several times over, including Cannes Lions, D&AD Yellow Pencils, Clios, New York Festival, BTAA, Creative Circle and Kinsale.

He began his career as an Art Director at Saatchi & Saatchi in 1994, went on to become a Creative Director at BBH for over a decade and joined Glue Isobar, the digital agency in 2010.

Adrian Rossi's arrival in London follows the announcement of an expanded creative leadership team at Grey New York. Four new Executive Creative Directors joined last month from R/GA, McCann and DDB New York.



About Grey



Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group, which ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestle, Walgreens, Applebee's, and T.J. Maxx. In recent years, Grey has been named Adweek's 'Global Agency of the Year" twice; Advertising Age's 'Agency of the Year' and Campaign magazine's 'Global Network of the Year' in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com)

Contact: Owen J. Dougherty

212-546-2551

owen.dougherty@grey.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798209/Grey_Adrian_Rossi.jpg