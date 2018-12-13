Synthesio Inc.: Synthesio to Bring Proven Ipsos Data Science to Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018, an Ipsos company, and also the leading Social Media Intelligence Suite, today announced the plans for its next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine. The project will combine Synthesio's AI technology with Ipsos' data science. The combination will power upcoming Synthesio capabilities to help users find insights faster, remove guesswork, and make informed business decisions across a variety of use cases.

"Our goal has always been to provide customers with meaningful data, visualized so that they can make strategic business decisions," explained Loic Moisand, CEO & Founder of Synthesio. "The less guesswork that a company has to make, and the less time that it takes users to find meaningful insights, the more time for data-backed business decisions. We are really pleased that we can leverage the data science capabilities developed by Ipsos. Our focus is to deliver the best Social Media Intelligence Suite through a unique balance of human intelligence and artificial intelligence."

The next-generation AI engine will be able to find insights when users know what they're looking for, and also when they don't know what they're looking for. The engine will initially power four key areas within the Synthesio suite:

Trend Detection

Topic Clusters

Sentiment Analysis

Image Recognition

"One of the most rewarding challenges for any product team is to work on something that you know is going to be a game-changer, and this project is exactly that. The uses are extensive; however, I think it will have the most immediate impact on trend detection. The intention is not just to surface patterns and trends, but also to explain what caused them so that our customers can have the context they need to understand the full story. This next generation of Social Media Intelligence will allow our customers to take their social intelligence programs to the next level," said Sacha Vaguelsy, VP of Products at Synthesio.

Reflecting this focus on simplifying customer speed-to-insight, Synthesio introduced new capabilities for influencer marketing and revamped the setup experience.

Synthesio's new Publishers category was built on the evolving definition of what being an influencer means today. Influencers are no longer simply people and accounts that are publishing a lot of content. Instead, the true measure of an influencer is the amount of engagement they are generating. Our new Publishers category uses an adaptive algorithm to surface the influencers doing the most for brands using a variety of signals. The Influencer Scorecards allow users to review and filter lists that are generated automatically based on Synthesio's machine learning and formulas. Users can also create their own lists of publishers, assign flags to specific publishers, and filter any widget or dataset throughout their entire dashboard by their custom lists.

Synthesio's entirely new setup experience for its flagship Social Listening Platform significantly reduces the time it takes for casual users to setup a dashboard and gives power users greater flexibility to customize their datasets.

The new Publishers category and setup experience are now generally available for all Synthesio customers. R equest a demo today . Next-generation AI capabilities will begin rolling out to customers early next year.