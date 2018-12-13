Cologne, Germany (ots) -



The Architecture MasterPrize 2018 (AMP) was awarded three times to a German architecture firm - meyerschmitzmorkramer: The Michaelsberg Abbey, located near Siegburg in the heart of Germany in close proximity to Cologne, won in two categories, and the interior design for the Noerr Law Office in Düsseldorf also received the coveted award.



Every year, the most outstanding buildings in the world are selected. The Architecture MasterPrize 2018 demonstrated in Los Angeles how issues related to the refurbishment of historic buildings, urban planning or interior design can be intelligently solved and what buildings of the future may look like. In 2018, two projects by the internationally active architecture firm meyerschmitzmorkramer were recently awarded the renowned Architecture MasterPrize (AMP): the carefully renovated former abbey on St. Michael's Mount in Siegburg as well as the interior design concept for Noerr, a corporate law firm in Düsseldorf.



The prize honours buildings that set standards, show extraordinary features, and overcome boundaries. The Michaelsberg Abbey conference centre, a monastery building carefully renovated by meyerschmitzmorkramer, even received the Architecture MasterPrize in two categories: in Heritage Architecture as well as in Hospitality Architecture. The historic Michaelsberg Abbey, characterised by its material quality, content, and sensitive approach, was already acknowledged with two coveted MIPIM Awards in Cannes this year - an award that was presented to a German office for the first time in France.



Caspar Schmitz-Morkramer, architect and founder of meyerschmitzmorkramer: "The Michaelsberg Abbey deserves this attention because it is a special project. It showcases how exciting it is to deal with historic buildings and that architecture in clamorous times does not have to be subject to all trends simultaneously. We didn't want to create a stylistic gimmick, but a clear building that combines tranquillity and spirituality with architecture".



A second project by meyerschmitzmorkramer from Germany also impressed the jury: the interior completion for the Noerr Law Firm in Düsseldorf. It was awarded the Architecture MasterPrize in the Interior Design category as one of the best workplaces.



The expert jury of the Architecture MasterPrize is composed of esteemed members. This year, architects such as Ben van Berkel, UN Studios, institutions such as Yale University or the Harvard Graduate School of Design selected the best entries from 68 countries in 41 categories in the fields of architecture, interior design, and landscape design. Meanwhile, the AMP is one of the most respected architectural awards and sets worldwide standards for architecture and design.



About meyerschmitzmorkramer: Shaping the future is meyerschmitzmorkramer's passion and profession, for both the design of new districts and when revitalising existing properties. Today, the office, which was founded in 2004, employs about 170 people at its branches in Cologne, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Palma de Mallorca, and Bucharest. The team working with the partners Holger Meyer and Caspar Schmitz-Morkramer develops solutions for new buildings and individual conversion of existing ones as well as interior design concepts. The projects range from urban planning, residential and offices buildings to retail outlets, conference centres, schools, hospitals, and cultural buildings.



