Technavio analysts forecast the global anesthesia machines market to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Integration of anesthesia machines with hospital information management systems is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global anesthesia machines market 2019-2023. The new generation of anesthesia machines offer integrated monitoring and recording facilities and seamless integration with a hospital information system (HIS). For instance, Fabius GS premium offered by Dragerwerk can be integrated into the user's existing hospital information system. Thus, there is an increase in demand for anesthesia machines that can be integrated with HIS. Hence, several vendors are increasingly focusing their R&D on integrating their anesthesia machines with HIS, including AIMS, for automatic documentation.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global anesthesia machines market is the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors:

Global anesthesia machines market: Increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors

The prevalence of orthopedic disorders, CVDs, gastrointestinal diseases, and neurological diseases is increasing significantly across the world. CVDs are expected to cause approximately 19 million deaths globally by 2020. According to Eurostat, in 2014, there were nearly 1.83 million deaths resulting from CVD in EU-28. According to the CDC, every year, approximately 790,000 Americans have a heart attack. Thus, the rising prevalence of diseases increases the number of surgical procedures that require general anesthesia. This is leading to an increase in demand for anesthesia machines, thereby fueling the market growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health care equipment and services, "The global anesthesia machines market is witnessing several technological advances. The latest technological developments focus on patient safety, improving the precision and effectiveness of anesthesia delivery and minimizing the wastage of anesthesia gas. Thus, technology advances will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period."

Global anesthesia machines market: Segmentation analysis

The global anesthesia machines market research report provides market segmentation by product (mobile anesthesia machines and standalone anesthesia machines) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 48% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

