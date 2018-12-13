Technavio analysts forecast the global digital breast tomosynthesis market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The use of computer-aided detection for DBT is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global digital breast tomosynthesis market 2019-2023. Computer-aided detection (CAD) systems are increasingly playing a pivotal role in the interpretation of DBT images, aiding clinicians in detecting lesions with higher efficiency and effectiveness. CAD has the potential to increase cancer detection rates, reduce the 3D tomosynthesis interpretation time and optimize reading workflow, and reduce false-positive rates. The use of CAD systems helps to overcome some of the limitations of existing DBT systems.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global digital breast tomosynthesis market is the increasing incidence of breast cancer:

Global digital breast tomosynthesis market: Increasing incidence of breast cancer

Breast cancer has become one of the most common malignancy in women across the world and it accounts for the second-largest number of diagnosed cases. In addition, the associated risk factors of breast cancer are also on the rise. Factors such as the lack of physical activity, poor dietary habits, tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and high body mass index contribute to the rise in cancer incidence. Therefore, the increasing incidence of breast cancer is boosting the demand for digital breast tomosynthesis and in turn, fueling the growth of the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research healthcare equipment and services, "Apart from the increasing incidence of breast cancer, factors such as the growing popularity of digital breast tomosynthesis, along with the consistent launch of new products is expected to fuel the growth of the global digital breast tomosynthesis market during the forecast period."

Global digital breast tomosynthesis market: Segmentation analysis

The global digital breast tomosynthesis market research report provides market segmentation by product (2D/3D combination systems and standalone 3D systems) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 74% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth.

