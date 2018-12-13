ZOLA Electric have received a finance package of $32.5 million from the social investment firm Symbiotics and the Dutch development bank FMO. The lending facility will be used to grow ZOLA's operations in Tanzania over the following 5 years.The funds shall be used to expand the company's off-grid electric service delivery operations, aiding an estimated 145,500 off-grid households. According to an FMO press statement, the investment should generate over 2,000 new jobs in off-grid solar while tackling energy poverty and boosting village economies. ZOLA, formerly established as "Off Grid Electric", ...

