Capgemini has been named a "Leader" in Everest Group's annual Application Services in Global Banking PEAK MatrixTM1 for 2018, with high level recognition for its scope of services as well as vision and strategy. In particular, Capgemini was recognized for its skill in enterprise applications, core banking, and open banking.

"Evolving consumer demands, competition from digital native firms, and a digital talent gap puts stress on banks to execute digital initiatives at speed and scale. To manage these roadblocks, banks need partners that can run business in a cost optimized model, guide banks on their transformation journeys, manage the complexity of the innovation ecosystem, and bring differentiated skills," said Ronak Doshi, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Growth in existing accounts, multiple new client wins, and clients recognizing the value delivered in engagements helped Capgemini to demonstrate market success. Capgemini has strengthened its value proposition through investments in its Accelerated Delivery Center (ADC), Applied Innovation Exchange (AIE), and digital and design acquisitions, positioning itself as a Leader on the 2018 Everest Group Banking Application Services PEAK MatrixTM

"Once again, Capgemini was named a leader in providing global banking application services by the Everest Group," said Kartik Ramakrishnan, Managing Director of Banking and Capital Markets Business Unit for Capgemini's Financial Services. "In banking, it is extremely important to differentiate with high quality design thinking to deliver a superior customer experience while also enabling flexibility, scalability, and higher operational returns. Capgemini strives to be a trusted provider of innovative banking solutions and we are honored by this recognition of our work."

Everest Group evaluated 25 service providers for its report, "Application Services in Global Banking Services PEAK MatrixTMAssessment 2018: Spending Picks up as Need for Talent, Transformation, and Time to Market Intensifies." To learn more and download the full report, please visit the Everest Group website.

____________ 1 The PEAK Matrix is a framework to assess the relative market success and overall capability of service providers. Service providers are positioned on the PEAK Matrix based on evaluation across two key dimensions: market impact measured by the market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered, and vision capability measured by vision and strategy, delivery footprint, innovation and investments, and scope of services offered.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com.People matter, results count

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005355/en/

Contacts:

Capgemini Press Contacts:

Stella Kim (North America)

WE Communications for Capgemini

Tel.: +1 (212) 551 4859

E-mail:stellak@we-worldwide.com

Bartu Sezer (EMEA)

WE Communications for Capgemini

Tel.: +44 (0)20 7632 3861

E-mail: bsezer@we-worldwide.com