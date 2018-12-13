IDGlobal Corp. Issues Corporate Update

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2018 / The Board of Directors of IDGlobal Corp., a Colorado corporation (OTC PINK: IDGC) ("IDGC"), is today pleased to provide a corporate update regarding its present and future operations.

Mr. DuFort stated, "My interest is and always has been to fully-develop IDGlobal to its maximum potential for the benefit of its shareholders. IDGC has weathered some tough times, but current management decided to change the Company's business model in late 2018 by focusing on the integration of established companies into a public company. This along with new highly experienced executives coming aboard, and the highly talented operational management already in place, we believe this will be a very effective formula for the future in any industry. Currently, the company has developed a comprehensive plan of operations that will best serve our shareholders and others having business with IDGC and its' respective subsidiaries."

IDGC's Plan of Operations.

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle market international investment opportunities. IDGC is evaluating the acquisition of interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies and personnel within the Real Estate, medical marijuana, consumer products development and distribution industries

IDGC's Board of Directors has established a plan of operations that includes IDGC's current, active, and ongoing business operations, together with the operations of certain existing joint ventures along with pending acquisitions. This plan of operations also includes the commerce of real estate, retail and distribution operations, for various consumer products in the CBD arena. The company is accomplishing this by aggressively bringing new talent on or in association with IDGC's joint-ventures along with Monochrome Corp.

IDGC's current operations include the conduct of existing respective operations through its totally-held subsidiary, Watershed Enterprises, Inc, Watershed Staffing, Inc., and Monochrome Corp. ("Monochrome") The updated www.idglobalcorp.com website is almost completed, a more detailed corporate update will be disseminated next week and projected revenues for 2019 are north of $5 million US.

About Watershed Enterprises

Team Watershed has been servicing Chicago area for over 20 years. We specialize in insurance adjusted roofing, ensuring that our clients receive the most value for each individual insurance claim in addition to providing home improvement services.

All national local building codes are met and exceeded on each project. We do not do roof-overs. We believe that a structure is designed for a particular load and exceeding that design load may damage the structure or cause architectural deformation.

We are a fully licensed, bonded and insured as a home improvement contractor and roofer.

Our motto is 'The Job is the Boss,' and we do everything possible to ensure that the job is done in the most excellent way possible. Team Watershed does not compromise when it comes to doing a complete and excellent job. We strive to provide our customers with the best customer service, highest quality, and providing the best value.

Watershed Staffing

The Staffing solutions and services segment will come in a variety of forms to meet specific client needs, from short assignments to full-time hires. Here are the definitions of the basic types of staffing services, as well as the occupational categories typically served by staffing firms:

*Placement brings together job seekers and potential employers for the purpose of establishing permanent employment relationship.

*Temporary staffing hires its own employees and assigns them to support or supplement a client's workforce in situations involving employee absences, temporary skill shortages, seasonal workloads, and special projects. Temporary jobs can also lead to permanent placements.

*Temporary-to-Hire employee works for a client during a trial period during which both the employee and the client consider establishing a permanent employment relationship.

*Long-Term Staffing supplies employees to work on long-term assignments. Employees are recruited, screened, and assigned by the agency.

The Company by combining the strengths and talents of Watershed Enterprises and Staffing along with our many joint venture partners in the real estate industry nationwide foresees unlimited opportunities in the development, cost reduction, increased sales potential and marketing resulting in long-term operational and financial stability. The combined companies are currently negotiating and look to participate in various FEMA projects in the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico. These projects historically last 5-7 years, thus exploiting our expertise in development, construction, and staffing.

About Monochrome.

Monochrome is unique and current in today's marketplace. Monochrome's business model incorporates two high-growth markets to create an exciting multi-channel business opportunity within IDGC's distribution network. This includes traditional brick-and-mortar channels as well as by Monochrome's utilization of e-commerce technologies and emerging pipelines to capitalize on the new developments in today's CBD market. Monochrome will leverage its relationship with Watershed Enterprises and Staffing's existing relationships with residential, commercial and industrial property owners as well as the local, state, and federal government agencies nationwide.

Monochrome's Board of Directors know that the CBD market is driven by health concerns and expanding product awareness. By combining the two under a single business model, Monochrome can expect to meet market demand by distributing a multitude of products. IDGC has targeted its own industry operational expert and their finalizing contract. The company has also attracted partners for a multitude of products in the hemp and CBD channels that will expand as Monochrome's product distribution increases. Monochrome's Board of Directors estimate that by the company's utilization of traditional and contemporary delivery methods (through its partners, such as beverage and food distributors), will best serve its development. Monochrome's use of non-traditional distribution and delivery channels (such as brokers who will drive business in health care, universities, and health awareness markets) would be equally impressive.

About TGS and Squad Leaders.

Ben Thompson, TGS' CEO, is a Marine and specializes as an integrator in technology solutions systems. Throughout his various tours as in the Marine Corp, he has implemented humanitarian group-up construction projects. Now a civilian, he continues his work by hiring members of our nation's military community. TGS is an SBA-Certified Veteran Owned Small Business that actually operates as a full-service enterprise IT Solution and construction management consulting provider. TGS focuses on Health IT, testing services, and global construction management services company. TGS has capabilities ranging from integration services to advisory systems to IT strategy services. TGS, through Mr. Thompson, established Squad Leaders (www.squadleaders.org), and IRS-qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit, which is dedicated to successfully transitioning American veterans from military life back into their communities by providing high-quality career and personal mentoring, engaging community programs, and energizing social activities.

