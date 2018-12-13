Driven by the ambition to reduce costumer bills the water utility turns its head towards storage systems for peak shedding and UPS. Additionally the MW-scale storages will use Renault sources second life EV batteries, supplied by Connected Energy.U.K. water utility Northumbria Water (NWL) announced plans to install nine battery storage systems at its sites across England, in the North East, Essex, and Suffolk. Reportedly, the battery systems will help the company to reduce high electricity bills, due to increased consumption, as well as providing grid services and uninterrupted power supply. To ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...