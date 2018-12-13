Elsevier and Leiden University Libraries Establish Fellowship Program for Digital Scholarship

AMSTERDAM, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier collaborates with Leiden University Libraries' Centre for Digital Scholarship and Scaliger Institute to enhance the study of digital collections

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, and Leiden University Libraries (UBL) announced today the founding of a fellowship program in Digital Scholarship. The program will enable international scholars to study the digital collections at UBL and to collaborate with the innovative Centre for Digital Scholarship (CDS) at Leiden University. The program will financially support the research fellows to stay in Leiden for a period of two months, where fellows will be invited to share their research outcomes through public lectures and publications. These fellowships offer a new digital scholarship perspective building on the longstanding Scaliger Institute fellowship program that focuses on the study of Special Collections at Leiden University.

"Our collaboration falls squarely in the innovative agenda of the Library," remarked Dr. Kurt De Belder, University Librarian and Director of Leiden University Libraries. "It stimulates the study of digital collections and digital scholarship to further our understanding of new digital technologies and their impact on scholarship."

"The Elsevier fellowships reinforce our longstanding relationship with Leiden University and builds upon the original Elzeviers' tradition of publishing and our current focus on digital solutions for the world of research," noted Dr. Michiel Kolman, Senior Vice President of Information Industry Relations and Academic Ambassador at Elsevier. "We are very excited to add Leiden University to our list of university collaborations, which today also includes, among others, Harvard University and Humboldt University."

The closing date for the Digital Scholarship Fellowship is March 1, 2019. Fellowship applications will be reviewed by a board consisting of: Prof. dr. Sjef Barbiers (Head of the Leiden University Centre for the Digital Humanities), drs. Laurents Sesink (Head of the Centre for Digital Scholarship), Dr. Michiel Kolman (SVP Information Industry Relations, Elsevier) and drs. Kasper van Ommen (Coordinator of the Scaliger Institute).

Additional information and the application form are available on the Scaliger Institute website, please visit https://www.library.universiteitleiden.nl/special-collections/research-in-special-collections.

Applications may be sent to K. van Ommen at scaliger@library.leidenuniv.nl.

About Leiden University Libraries

The Library at Leiden University is the oldest and largest university library in the Netherlands. It is internationally recognized for its world-class collections and advanced services for education and research. The UBL provides these scholarly information services as a trusted partner in knowledge for researchers, teachers and students. It creates trusted, sustainable and innovative services in collaboration with other leading parties both in the Netherlands and abroad. The Library collaborates closely with researchers, among others, through its Scaliger Institute and Centre for Digital Scholarship. The Library is recognized worldwide for its special collections, which have an important social and cultural function alongside their role in education and research. Leiden University Libraries has libraries in Leiden and The Hague and offices in Jakarta, Indonesia and in Rabat, Morocco.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

