Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 13 December 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 72,775 Highest price paid per share (pence): 23.7000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.1500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.0720

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,666,504 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,666,504 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

13 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3018 23.95 16:29:49 London Stock Exchange 2685 23.95 16:15:16 London Stock Exchange 3057 24.00 16:09:30 London Stock Exchange 2996 24.00 16:09:30 London Stock Exchange 2852 24.05 15:57:11 London Stock Exchange 3258 24.10 15:56:43 London Stock Exchange 7683 24.10 15:56:43 London Stock Exchange 4519 24.05 14:41:16 London Stock Exchange 423 24.05 13:56:05 London Stock Exchange 184 24.05 13:56:05 London Stock Exchange 2577 24.05 13:05:10 London Stock Exchange 3285 24.05 13:05:10 London Stock Exchange 2598 24.15 12:37:36 London Stock Exchange 29871 24.15 12:37:36 London Stock Exchange 3769 23.70 12:29:55 London Stock Exchange

