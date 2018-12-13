sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, December 13

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:13 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):72,775
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.7000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.1500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.0720

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,666,504 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,666,504 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

13 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
301823.9516:29:49London Stock Exchange
268523.9516:15:16London Stock Exchange
305724.0016:09:30London Stock Exchange
299624.0016:09:30London Stock Exchange
285224.0515:57:11London Stock Exchange
325824.1015:56:43London Stock Exchange
768324.1015:56:43London Stock Exchange
451924.0514:41:16London Stock Exchange
42324.0513:56:05London Stock Exchange
18424.0513:56:05London Stock Exchange
257724.0513:05:10London Stock Exchange
328524.0513:05:10London Stock Exchange
259824.1512:37:36London Stock Exchange
2987124.1512:37:36London Stock Exchange
376923.7012:29:55London Stock Exchange

