Technavio analysts forecast the global municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Introduction of hybrid desalination plants is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market 2019-2023. The hybrid desalination system consists of a combination of two or more technologies. thereby providing better environmental-friendly results. In addition, it is cost-effective when compared with the stand-alone projects. In May 2011, Fujairah 2, one of the parts of the GCC region, had installed a hybrid desalination project. It is one of the largest hybrid desalination plants across the globe. Therefore, these types of developments will reduce the hazardous impacts on the environment at a considerable rate, which, in turn, will make a major impact on market growth.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market is the regulations associated with water treatment:

Global municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market: Regulations associated with water treatment

Government bodies across the world are focusing on the use of reclaimed water. The recycled water has various advantages such as it can be used for cleaning purposes and can be attached to the fire hydrants. The water treatment has become one of the priorities of various governments owing to the water scarcity and growing requirements of water. Environmental organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have also taken initiatives to recycle and reuse water, as well as to treat water for drinking purposes. Thus, such regulations will further encourage the treatment of water in municipalities: thereby, driving the growth of the global municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on water and waste management, "Apart from the regulations associated with water treatment, factors such as the supply-demand gap of water, and the growing demand for reclaimed water are expected to fuel the growth of the global municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market during the forecast period."

Global municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market: Segmentation analysis

The global municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market research report provide market segmentation by application (wastewater treatment and water treatment) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 50% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

