The global LTE base station market is expected to post a CAGR of over 17% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005636/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global LTE base station market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global LTE base station market is the growing demand for IoT devices. Internet of Things (IoT) is gaining immense popularity and demand, thanks to its numerous advantages in various segments, including automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and other industries. Since the number of IoT devices is increasing, the demand for these IoT solutions is also on the rise, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the global LTE base stations systems market.

This market research report on the global LTE base station market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing investments in LTE-A as one of the key emerging trends in the global LTE base station market:

Global LTE base station market: Growing investments in LTE-A

The deployment of 5G is currently the priority in the market. Several market vendors have realized the market potential of LTE-A in emerging economies, especially in urban areas. Although the extreme densification and short-haul small-cell ranges that are necessary to achieve 5G will make it usable only in dense urban scenarios, the immense market potential of LTE-A in urban areas has pushed several vendors to increasingly invest in LTE-A. This is leading to significant investments in network development and expansion, which is expected to drive the growth of the global LTE base station systems market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for IoT devices, factors such as the increased investments in small cell infrastructure, and the increased LTE network deployment in emerging economies are expected to fuel the growth of the global LTE base station market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global LTE base station market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global LTE base station market by end-user (rural and remote, urban, enterprise, and residential and SOHO), by product (macrocell and small cell), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 41%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period with the highest incremental growth owing to huge market potential in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005636/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com