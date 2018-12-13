Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 6, 2018 to December 12, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 06.12.2018 1,198,293 47.8414 57,328,015 XPAR 06.12.2018 234,305 47.9739 11,240,525 CHIX 06.12.2018 89,980 47.7928 4,300,396 TRQX 06.12.2018 77,118 47.8124 3,687,197 BATE 07.12.2018 286,633 47.9673 13,749,011 XPAR 07.12.2018 36,485 48.0247 1,752,181 CHIX 07.12.2018 22,769 48.0226 1,093,427 TRQX 07.12.2018 22,438 48.0567 1,078,296 BATE 10.12.2018 701,725 47.7428 33,502,316 XPAR 10.12.2018 110,000 47.7944 5,257,384 CHIX 10.12.2018 50,000 47.7943 2,389,715 TRQX 10.12.2018 50,000 47.7542 2,387,710 BATE 11.12.2018 393,651 47.8859 18,850,332 XPAR 11.12.2018 29,723 47.7609 1,419,597 CHIX 11.12.2018 17,349 47.8430 83,028 TRQX 11.12.2018 17,779 47.8586 850,878 BATE 12.12.2018 495,405 48.4167 23,985,875 XPAR 12.12.2018 72,399 48.3422 3,499,927 CHIX 12.12.2018 30,529 48.4362 1,478,709 TRQX 12.12.2018 25,165 48.4375 1,218,930 BATE Total 3,961,746 47.9335 189,900,449

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

