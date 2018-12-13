The global low and medium capacity gas generator market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005656/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global low and medium capacity gas generator market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global low and medium capacity gas generator market is the expanding natural gas pipeline networks. The number of natural gas pipeline projects is increasing, especially in developing countries such as India. By 2022, India plans to double its natural gas production and associated pipeline infrastructure. This will be closely followed by other countries such as Canada, China, Nigeria, and India. The completion of the planned projects in these key countries will lead to the development of more natural gas pipeline projects. This will be driven by the demand for natural gas and the focus on the adoption of natural gas for power generation for prime and backup power generation. This is expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global low and medium capacity gas generator market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of bi-fuel technology in generators as one of the key emerging trends in the global low and medium capacity gas generator market:

Global low and medium capacity gas generator market: Introduction of bi-fuel technology in generators

Generators that have higher power output generally use diesel as a fuel. However, fluctuating diesel prices prove to be a challenge for diesel generator owners, especially for the enterprises. This creates the need for a technology that can incorporate the benefits of both the fuels. Thus, several engine manufacturers are investing in the development of engines that run both on diesel and CNG. Technological advances have led to the discovery of bi-fuel systems that enable diesel engines to run on CNG, without making prominent and permanent changes in the engine. This is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"The demand for rental equipment, including generators, has been growing in recent years. Renting or leasing generator equipment is a cost-efficient alternative to purchase, especially on a short-term basis. The growth in equipment rental activities will adversely affect the generator sales for manufacturers. This is expected to become a challenge for the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on engineering tools.

Global low and medium capacity gas generator market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global low and medium capacity gas generator market by applications (stationery and portable), by end-user (residential, commercial, and industrial) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 38%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005656/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com