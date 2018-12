Fingrid Oyj

Fingrid has made a supplement to its international EUR 1.5 billion debt issuance programme (Medium Term Note Programme). The supplement is part of an evaluation regarding dual listing of Fingrid's debt issues and debt issuance programme in the Irish Stock Exchange in addition to London Stock Exchange.



Jan Montell, Chief Financial Officer, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5213