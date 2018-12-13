The global winter sports equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global winter sports equipment market is the rising participation rate in professional ice hockey competitions. The global participation in ice hockey is increasing at an unprecedented rate. North America recorded the highest growth in terms of participation rate with an increase of over 153.563 players between 2011 and 2017. Though Europe is a smaller market than North America, it also reported a significant increase of over 58.000 players between 2011 and 2017. Thus, this increase in participation is expected to drive the global winter sports equipment market.

This market research report on the global winter sports equipment market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of innovative winter sports equipment, especially skates as one of the key emerging trends in the global winter sports equipment market:

Global winter sports equipment market: Advent of innovative winter sports equipment, especially skates

Interest in winter sports has spurred the key competitors to regularly innovate and introduce new products, especially skates, for fashion-conscious consumers. New products and design innovations in skates offer a convenient and comfortable skating experience and boost the skating market. Major innovations in skating shoes have come in the form of designer fashion trends. For instance, the popular figure skating competitor, EDEA developed several designs for a range of figure skating shoes that have been inspired by designer models. Therefore, the market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the advent of innovative products.

"Winter sports are multi-faceted sports, which combine aesthetics with athletics. Subsequently, many developing countries have begun taking an interest in the sport. Countries in APAC have emerged as one of the growing adopters of winter sports, both on the recreational and professional level. Therefore, the rising popularity of winter sports in emerging economies will fuel market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global winter sports equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global winter sports equipment market by application (skiing equipment, ice hockey, snowboarding, and figure skating equipment), by product (SP, SB, and HS, footwear, and protective gear) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 49%, followed by EMEA and EMEA respectively. Although the APAC held a market share lesser than the Americas in 2017, it is expected to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

