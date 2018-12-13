Ketchum and Libresse Win Double Grands Prix at eurobest

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum and its sister agency partner AMVBBDO were awarded the Grand Prix in both Integrated and Glass: The Award for Change at eurobest for their work on behalf of client Essity and the Libresse Bodyform brand.

The winning campaign, bloodnormal, also brought home a Gold in Integrated, and a Bronze in PR, in the category Integrated Campaign Led by PR.

bloodnormal was recognised at 'eurobest Unwrapped' earlier today as a groundbreaking strategic communications programme aimed at normalising women's period blood. Public relations helped the brand's taboo-breaking film go viral, generating extensive earned media coverage and social conversation in over 32 countries.

"It's an incredible honour to be recognised for this very important campaign at eurobest," said Jo-ann Robertson, CEO of Ketchum London.

"We owe our success to the trust placed in us by our client, and our team's ability to communicate purpose-led, bold work like bloodnormal in a way that truly resonates with people and strengthens the brand."

eurobest is one of the Cannes Lions family of festivals, and Europe's most established awards for creativity. Celebrating its 30th year, eurobest exists to champion and celebrate creative excellence across Europe. Winners are chosen after 12 Jury Presidents guide specialist juries from different corners of the European creative communications industry to judge and award the region's best work.

Earlier this year, Ketchum was the most awarded PR consultancy at Cannes in 2018, winning 30 Cannes Lions with its partners at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. At Cannes, bloodnormal won both a Titanium and the Grand Prix in Glass Lions. Since, the campaign has won two Grand CLIOs in CLIO Health and a European Excellence Award. In 2018, Ketchum also won four PRWeek Global Awards and seven EMEA Sabre Awards on behalf of its clients, and was once again named one of the Top Places to Work in PR by PR News for the ninth consecutive year.

