The Foundation of The Food Processing Suppliers Association Announces New Food Industry Technician Certification Program

First Class Set to Graduate from Lincoln Tech in January 2019

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2018 / The Foundation of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is pleased to recognize the first students of their recently developed Food Industry Technician (FIT) Certification Program, created to prepare future technicians for careers in the Food & Beverage Processing, Packaging and Equipment Manufacturing Industry. This certification program being piloted at Lincoln Tech's Union, New Jersey campus is in response to the technical complexity of food processing and equipment manufacturing and the growing need for technicians with a specific skill set in the fast-changing food and beverage industry.

'The FIT Certification is a way for students entering the workforce and current manufacturing workers to gain new skills and qualify for technician roles. Students in the FIT program focus on mechanics, electronics, freestanding and integrated processing equipment and advanced manufacturing in the food and beverage processing packaging industry,' said Gil Williams, Foundation Chairman. 'Members of the Food Processing Suppliers Association will have the opportunity to interview these graduating students and fill much needed positions within their organizations. Several FPSA members donated equipment to the program, giving the students real world work experience.'

Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO added, 'We at Lincoln Tech could not be more excited about the prospects of helping to connect so many of the nation's leading food processors and distributors with skilled graduates who can transform this industry's workforce. We thank the Food Processing Suppliers Association for the opportunity to join this partnership and look forward to its success.'

Nine students were selected for the FIT pilot program and will graduate in January 2019. The 12-week/360-hour program focuses on mechanical, electrical and manufacturing automation and is being taught by Ernesto Reina, who has experience in teaching a Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning (HVAC) program along with the Electronics Systems Technician Program and has previous work experience in the food industry. For more information about the FIT certification program, visit http://foodindustrytechnician.com/program-overview/what-is-fit-certification/.

The FFPSA Board selected Lincoln Tech's Union campus as their educational partner to pilot this program because of the longevity of their hands-on training programs, consistency of educational programs nationally and the marketing of students across the country to serve the geographically diverse membership of the FFPSA. These attributes, among others, aligned with the goals and objectives of the FIT Program. FFPSA is currently working with Lincoln Tech on a multiple year contract for possible additional sites for the FIT program in 2019.

The Foundation of the Food Processing Suppliers Association's mission is to fund select educational, scientific and literary projects, activities or programs of the industries served by FPSA members in such a manner that FPSA Members are benefited through industry betterment due to improved quality control and professional standards, enhanced recognition or image, and improved processor relationships.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) FPSA is a trade association serving suppliers to the global food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The Association's programs and services assist its members in marketing their products and services, and in improving their business practices. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include: PROCESS EXPO, electronic media marketing, education, research, and being the voice of its members in the public arena on issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade. FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors. For more information, visit www.fpsa.org.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland. For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

