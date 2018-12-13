Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs in oncology targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR) to fight resistant cancers, reports the Decision rendered by the Court of Appeal of Paris in the litigation which started in 2009 between Onxeo on the one hand and SpePharm and SpeBio B.V. on the other hand. SpeBio B.V. is a joint-venture subsidiary managed by SpePharm, which was dedicated to the distribution of Loramyc in Europe.

As a reminder, Onxeo (formerly known as BioAlliance Pharma) notably considered that SpePharm and SpeBio had breached several contractual obligations which had resulted in a delay of Loramyc's marketing and sale, forcing Onxeo to terminate its partnership with these two companies in 2009 and to initiate legal proceedings.

The Paris Court of Appeal confirmed the first instance decision of the Paris Commercial Court of 17 October 2017 and ordered Onxeo to pay SpeBio B.V. the additional sum of approximately EUR 2.75 million as compensation for the damage resulting from costs incurred and loss of opportunity. On the other hand, the Court annulled the condemnation of EUR 50,000 that Onxeo had to pay to SpePharm as damages. Onxeo holds 50% of SpeBio B.V. and should be able to retrieve half of the financial assets in the joint-venture, which should amount to approximately EUR 5 million.

Onxeo is reviewing all possible avenues of remedies and negotiation. The net financial impact of this decision for Onxeo will have to be recalculated upon completion of this review.

About Loramyc

Loramyc (also known as Oravig in the US and China, and Oravi in Japan) is a mucoadhesive buccal tablet (Lauriad technology) containing miconazole, intended for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis in patients with head and neck cancer or AIDS. The product was sold to Vectans Pharma in July 2017.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds (proprietary, acquired or in-licensed) from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

Onxeo is developing AsiDNA, a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a unique decoy agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the unique properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to oppose and even reverse tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status, and its strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. AsiDNA is currently being evaluated for systemic (IV) administration in advanced solid tumors in the DRIIV-1 phase I study (DNA Repair Inhibitor administered IntraVenously).

AsiDNA is the first compound generated from platON, the Company's proprietary chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides dedicated to generate new innovative leads and broaden Onxeo's pipeline.

Onxeo's portfolio also includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor (epigenetics). Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed in the US by Onxeo's partner, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, under the name Beleodaq (belinostat IV form).

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section 5.7.1.4 "Risk Factors" ("Facteurs de Risque") of the 2017 registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 25, 2018 under number D.18-0389, which is available on the Autorité des marchés financiers website (www.amf-france.org) or on the Company's website (www.onxeo.com).

