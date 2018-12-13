Haag-Streit UK Appoints an Area Sales Manager to Strengthen the UK Sales Team

HARLOW, England, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Riley in the role of Area Sales Manager. Based remotely, Michelle will be responsible for the South-West region of the UK.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798314/Haag_Streit.jpg )



Michelle joins HS-UK with more than 10 years optical experience. Having previously held roles at both Kodak and Vision Express, Michelle most recently worked as a Business Development Manager for leading lens manufacturer, Essilor.



Speaking about her appointment, Michelle said, "I am really excited to start my new role. Haag-Streit UK have an excellent reputation in the ophthalmic industry and I am looking forward to being a part of their dedicated team."

Grahame Wood, National Sales Manager, Haag-Streit UK said, "We are delighted to welcome Michelle to the Haag-Streit UK Sales Team. With her vast experience in the optical industry and her excellent track record of managing the sales process, she was the perfect candidate for the Area Sales Manager role."



Michelle will be replacing Martin Harborne, who will be retiring from the company after 19 years of service.