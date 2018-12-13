HighJump Unveils Global Cloud Initiative, Supply Chain of the Future Powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Cloud strategy accelerates adoption of warehouse and logistics technologies of tomorrow

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions and a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announces HighJump Now, HighJump's initiative to empower companies worldwide across the entire supply chain with the cloud. HighJump Now has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers. HighJump solidifies its leading industry cloud position and enables customers with a global platform to capitalize on the digital, connected and automated supply chain of the future.

"Supply chains of all sizes are challenged by consumer demands for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and flexibility," said Sean Elliott, chief technology officer at HighJump. "HighJump is empowering companies to exceed these expectations - combining the unique adaptability, control and scalability of our on-premise offerings with the cloud to evolve supply chains for the needs of today and tomorrow."

"ARC is a big believer in the cloud for warehousing and logistics," said Steve Banker, vice president of supply chain management at ARC. "With the speed to value and total cost of ownership advantages, HighJump's relationship with Oracle is very significant in bringing the benefits of the cloud to companies in markets and industries worldwide."

Supply chains are evolving rapidly to handle new business models, stressed traditional logistics systems and deconsolidating networks resulting from same-day delivery, increased order volumes and mobility. This requires enhanced capacity and adaptability. The cloud makes this possible.

HighJump Now builds on HighJump's existing cloud capabilities and expertise, providing a comprehensive cloud-based solution portfolio for supply chain management. Along with advanced data analytics and warehouse control, HighJump Now will provide a foundation for new, complex technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain, IoT and machine learning in a secure cloud environment. This allows efficient management and integration of automation tools to enhance processes. Businesses benefit from lower total cost of ownership (TCO), 24/7 availability, maintenance and support, and the ability to seamlessly adjust to market demands and scale for success.

"The supply chain of the future is possible today with HighJump Now," said Scott Brask, vice president of support and cloud at HighJump. "By delivering instant access to data and systems to whomever, wherever and whenever supply chains are securely connected to the cloud, HighJump is helping companies worldwide keep up with and drive the 'pace of change.'"

HighJump is already seeing tremendous company and industry cloud expansion, anticipated to increase through HighJump Now. This includes:

Steady growth in new customer cloud adoption, with nearly 70% of all HighJump Warehouse Management System (WMS) solutions delivered in the cloud since January 2018 .

. A more than 50% uptick in cloud customers overall, with 69 WMS customers this year compared to 117 total the past five years.

Rapid year-over-year cloud revenue increase, jumping from 16% at end of 2016 to 25% at close of 2017, with momentum anticipated to continue.

"The possibilities from advanced technologies make the cloud even more relevant to the supply chain," said David Hicks, vice president worldwide ISV Business Development, Oracle. "Standardizing on Oracle Cloud, HighJump Now takes this one step further, fueled by Oracle's industry leading security, performance and the unique flexibility of the HighJump WMS to revolutionize workflows."

HighJump's cloud solutions are available to new and existing customers worldwide spanning warehousing, retail execution, transportation and logistics. This is one of many recent innovative moves from HighJump, including the launch of the HighJump Warehouse Control System. HighJump Warehouse Advantage is also now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

Existing and prospective customers can learn more at HighJump's annual user conference, Elevate, March 3-6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Register here.

Powered by Oracle Cloud status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. More options for consumers spell greater complexity for the supply chain. It's no longer enough to fulfill demand - you must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions.

In a high volume, complex logistics environment, the shift to an on-demand model can be challenging - but failing to adapt poses even greater risks. You need a technology partner with a proven track record of delivering efficiency and a lower cost of ownership today, plus the flexibility and innovation to help you realize your strategic roadmap tomorrow and beyond.

At HighJump, we're integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies - from around our company and around the world - to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights, and stay ahead of the curve.

HighJump: supply chain of the future. For more information, visit http://www.highjump.com .

