SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Arlo Technologies, Inc. - ARLO

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Arlo Technologies, Inc. ("Arlo" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARLO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Arlo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around August 3, 2018, Arlo completed its initial public offering, selling 11,747,250 shares of common stock priced at $16.00 per share. On November 30, 2018, Arlo announced its "flagship wire-free security camera system" called Arlo Ultra ("Ultra"). The Company touted a "newly designed rechargeable battery" that would purportedly enable the Ultra product to provide 4K Ultra HD resolution with high dynamic range, color night vision, and advanced image processing.

Then, on December 3, 2018, Arlo reported a delay in shipments of Ultra, citing "a quality issue with the battery from one of its suppliers" that was discovered during the product's final testing phase. As a result of the delay, Ultra also lowered its fourth quarter 2018 financial guidance, advising investors that it anticipated "net revenue to be in the range of $125 million to $130 million, non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 10%, and non-GAAP operating loss to be approximately 20% of revenue."

Following this news, Arlo's stock price fell $2.75 per share, or 22.86%, to close at $9.28 on December 3, 2018.

