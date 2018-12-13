The global calcium nitrate market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for fertilizers. Calcium nitrate fertilizer contains nitrate nitrogen and calcium, which are the two essential elements needed for the development of a plant/crop. This fertilizer is the most appropriate choice for fertilizing any type of soil and in every weather condition. Calcium nitrate is a quick-release fertilizer that dissolves in the soil within four to six weeks.

This market research report on the global calcium nitrate market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of improved methods for reducing carbon dioxide during cement manufacturing as one of the key emerging trends in the global calcium nitrate market:

Global calcium nitrate market: Use of improved methods for reducing carbon dioxide during cement manufacturing

Large volumes of carbon dioxide are released by fossil fuel combustion during the production of cement. Calcium nitrate is used as a functional additive during concrete manufacturing, which involves the use of cement. The production of cement accounts for 2%-3% of the global carbon dioxide emissions from industrial and energy sources. Carbon dioxide is emitted as a by-product during the production of clinker, a component of cement. Alternative fuels, clinker substitution, and carbon capture and storage are some of the new methods that the cement manufacturing companies are adopting in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

"To produce cement, manufacturers are focusing on reducing the use of fossil fuels and shifting to the adoption of other fuels such as biomass fuels. Carbon-intensive clinker, an intermediate in cement manufacture, is substituted with other materials possessing low carbon content and good cementitious properties. Carbon capture and storage is a key method wherein carbon dioxide produced during the process of cement manufacturing is captured and stored," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global calcium nitrate market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global calcium nitrate market by application (fertilizers, wastewater treatment, explosives, and concrete) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The fertilizers segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 54% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 57%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

