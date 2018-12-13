RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Kündigungserklärung seitens der HSH Nordbank AG bezogen auf den RESPARCS II Beteiligungsvertrag - RESPARC Securities (ISIN: DE0009842542) DGAP-Ad-hoc: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Kündigungserklärung seitens der HSH Nordbank AG bezogen auf den RESPARCS II Beteiligungsvertrag - RESPARC Securities (ISIN: DE0009842542) 13.12.2018 / 19:58 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Re: Notice of termination on the part of HSH Nordbank AG based on the RESPARCS II participation agreement Declaration of termination regarding the participation agreement of May 23, 2003 between the RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership as a silent partner and HSH Nordbank AG (former Landesbank Schleswig-Holstein Girozentrale, Kiel) as a bank (RESPARCS II Participation Agreement), received on December 10, 2018 By letter of December 10, 2018, HSH Nordbank AG has announced the termination of the RESPARCS II participation agreement with effect from December 31, 2020. At the same time, HSH Nordbank AG has stated that its solvency ratio on an institutional and group basis has consistently exceeded 9% and that the approval of the European Central Bank has been obtained on 2 November 2018. The RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership has the termination announced by HSH Nordbank AG subject to independent legal review. An effective termination of the RESPARCS II Participation Agreement would result in the repayment of the Silent Participation and a corresponding repayment to the Issuer. The repayment date would be June 30, 2021. December 13, 2018 RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership Language: German Company: Resparcs Funding II Limited Partnership 13 Castle Street JE4 5UT St. Helier jersey Phone / Fax: +44 (0) 1534702100 E-Mail: john.pendergast@sannegroup.com Internet: https://www.resparcs.com/ ISIN: DE0009842542 WKN: 984254 Exchanges: Regulated Markets in Frankfurt (General Standard) and Euronext Amsterdam; further stock exchanges: Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Vienna End of the message 13.12.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership 22 Grenville Street JE4 8PX St.Helier/Jersey Channel Islands Großbritannien Telefon: - Fax: - E-Mail: - Internet: www.resparcs.com ISIN: DE0009842542 WKN: 984254 Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Amsterdam Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 758141 13.12.2018 CET/CEST ISIN DE0009842542 AXC0335 2018-12-13/19:58