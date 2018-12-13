The "Medical Devices Software Design 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2 days of informative, scientific and business development presentations, workshops, 1 to 1 meetings, speed networking sessions, and interactive corporate exhibition.

Over 50 attendees representing leading pharmaceutical organisations and global biotechnology companies, and internationally renowned academic institutions.

60 presentations, case studies, workshops, and panel discussions focused on key issues in medical devices and mobile technologies, software engineering, regulatory affairs, and cloud management.

4 interactive streams:

Mobile Technologies used in Medical Devices

Cloud Management Risk Analysis

Software Engineering, Validation Development

Regulatory Affairs Quality Assurance

20 pre-scheduled one to one meetings, exhibition, and informal networking opportunities

According to market research, the total Portable Medical Devices market is expected to cross $20 billion by 2018 at a double-digit CAGR from 2013 to 2018.

Real-time patient monitoring and care have become the crux of the Healthcare industry. Hence, more and more medical equipment is being integrated with wireless connectivity technologies to keep track of the patient's status. This also assists in the maintenance of patient data and allows for future analysis.

The major wireless technologies used in medical equipment include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ANT+ and ZigBee. With the integration of these technologies, patient monitoring applications have become more user-friendly with the display or representation of the data on Smartphones and tablets.

Memory and Processor are the major semiconductor components in the revenue share of mobile cardiac monitor market. In the portable hemodynamic monitor market, the processor and PMIC are the major contributors to the semiconductor revenue in 2013.

Display and Memory components of the equipment contribute to more than half of the total semiconductor cost of mobile ultrasound and insulin market. The major growth segment of the market is the fitness and wellness market.

The industry has witnessed significant developments from the major players like GE Healthcare (U.K.), Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Medtronic (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) and Omron Healthcare Inc.

