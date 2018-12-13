sprite-preloader
Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

ABEO: ABEO: 2018/19 half-year financial report

ABEO hereby announces that it has published and filed its financial report for the first half ended 30 September 2018 with the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority).

The report may be viewed at www.abeo-Bourse.com in the Documents section (French version only).

  • Next releases

11 February 2019 Q3 2018/19 revenue (before start of trading)

20 May 2019 FY 2018/19 revenue (before start of trading)

Find out more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO
ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure ("sportainment") market. The Group posted revenue of €187.9 million for the year ended 31 March 2018, 71% of which was generated outside France. At year-end it had 1,600 employees.
ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.
ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B.

Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor relations - Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations - Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56314-abeo-13122018-mad-rfs-1819-uk-vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2018 Actusnews Wire