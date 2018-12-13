The global tunnel automation market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing focus of the government on tunnel safety. Tunnels are an indispensable part of road and rail infrastructure. Poorly managed tunnels can often lead to severe traffic congestion. Thus, tunnel infrastructure requires extensive automation to ensure maximum safety and availability of tunnel systems for vehicles and travelers. Infrastructure is crucial, and unavailability of signaling, electricity, lighting, ventilation, communication, or climate control systems can have a significant impact on the passengers and restrict traffic movement This is one of the key factors driving greater investment in tunnel automation systems

This market research report on the global tunnel automation market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the integration of IoT and cloud with tunnel automation solutions as one of the key emerging trends in the global tunnel automation market:

Global tunnel automation market: Integration of IoT and cloud with tunnel automation solutions

Convergence of Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and cloud computing fuels innovations in the intelligent automation technologies and enables end-users with a competitive advantage over conventional management/automation system. In recent years, big data has emerged as a database-driven business decision-making tool that can derive meaningful patterns out of unstructured data.

"loT enables data sharing and transfer between standalone control systems and other devices such as thermostats, sensors, and lighting fixtures. However, the data received from these connected devices and control systems must be interpreted to analyze the tunnel efficiency. In this regard, big data empowers end-users in regulating, optimizing, and improving tunnel operations using cloud and loT technologies. It provides insights that help reduce energy expenses and minimize congestion, thereby enhancing transportation efficiency," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation.

Global tunnel automation market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global tunnel automation market by type (railway tunnel and highway tunnel) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The railway tunnel segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 49% of the market. This type segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 40%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by over 1%.

