The "Freedom to Operate Searching" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understanding the background, defining terms and objectives; fundamentals of FTO search scope, methods for searching for claimed features, using basic legal status tools to assist valuation, and understanding and reporting the results from an FTO perspective.
A comprehensive seminar covering topics such as:
Agenda
Background and motivations to freedom-to-operate searching; extent, timing, caveats:
- Understanding the background to a search
- Terminology variation and search objectives
Fundamentals of FTO search scope:
- In-force patents
- Other IP rights
- Pending applications
- Recently lapsed rights
- Expired rights
- Non-patent literature
- Analysing the search question; multiple aspects or features
- Understanding the results from an FTO perspective; multiple aspects or features
Methods for searching for claimed features; full text and text segments, extended classifications:
- Using basic legal status tools to assist evaluation; finding amended claims
- After the subject search; verifying status of patents
Reporting aspects for an FTO search
