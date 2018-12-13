The "Freedom to Operate Searching" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive seminar covering topics such as:

Background and motivations to freedom-to-operate searching

Understanding the background, defining terms and objectives

Fundamentals of FTO search scope

Methods for searching for claimed features

Using basic legal status tools to assist evaluation

Understanding and reporting the results from an FTO perspective

Agenda

Background and motivations to freedom-to-operate searching; extent, timing, caveats:

Understanding the background to a search

Terminology variation and search objectives

Fundamentals of FTO search scope:

In-force patents

Other IP rights

Pending applications

Recently lapsed rights

Expired rights

Non-patent literature

Analysing the search question; multiple aspects or features

Understanding the results from an FTO perspective; multiple aspects or features

Methods for searching for claimed features; full text and text segments, extended classifications:

Using basic legal status tools to assist evaluation; finding amended claims

After the subject search; verifying status of patents

Reporting aspects for an FTO search

