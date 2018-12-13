The "UK Enterprise Segment Communications Service Providers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report profiles and compares the key 71 service providers to the UK Enterprise market for communications and related IT services, covering market size, trends, player benchmarking and offering insight for all users from the C-Suite to product managers

The Report Includes the Following:

Expert and in-depth market analysis (PEST, sizing, segmentation, portfolios, price trends, positioning, technology and benchmarking)

Detailed profiles of and insight into the leading 71 service providers

Data and analysis from the strategic level through to products, services, and channels to market

Key Conclusions:

For the first time in 18 years, the number of businesses in the UK has contracted albeit by just 27,000 to give a population of 5.7 million

Government indecision over Brexit is causing confusion and delaying investments and the danger of a no deal' Brexit is steadily growing

Nonetheless, communications and related IT services continue to play an ever more important role in running enterprises of all sizes

Almost universal connectivity and the move to the cloud model is fostering a growing range of integrated services and an ever-growing choice of applications and services to meet each company's needs

This expanding choice means many customers are looking for help to identify and manage the best solution for their particular requirements

Within this context, there has to be a parallel focus on compliance with regulations (e.g. GDPR) and to manage cybersecurity risks

The connectivity market remains highly competitive, with 100Mbps Ethernet line prices have dropped by 45% over the last three years

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Analysis

3. Benchmarked Suppliers

4. Supplier Profiles

1&1 Internet

Abzorb

ANS

BT

Chess

CityFibre

Claranet

Cobweb

Datanet

DMSL

EE

Elite Group

Entanet

Exponential-e

Fasthosts

FluidOne

Fujitsu

Gamma

GCI

Gigaclear

HighNet

Interoute

KCOM

Nimans

Nine Group

Node4

O2

OCSL

Pennine

Plan.com

Plusnet

Sabio

XLN Telecom

Zen Internet

and more...



